Speaking to the club’s official website, Wycombe Wanderers striker Uche Ikpeazu has said they “need to kick on” after securing a 3-2 win over Huddersfield Town.

The Chairboys fought back from 2-0 down to secure an important 3-2 win on Saturday afternoon.

Huddersfield Town will be furious that they let the lead slip, while the victory will provide a big boost to Wycombe Wanderers.

Gareth Ainsworth’s side still sit bottom of the Championship table, sitting 10 points away from safety. While there is still a lot of work to be done, striker Uche Ikpeazu has said he is hoping to win can help them kick on in their efforts to pull off a great escape.

Speaking to the club’s official website, he said:

“I hate losing and so does the team. Everyone has been burning to win a game and it’s been tough. I care so much and it hurts me to lose. It’s a great win but we’ve got work to do – I’m excited.

“I’m happy for the players as well because they work so hard and this is the most honest group of boys I’ve ever played with. It’s a win, and we need to kick on now.”

With Ikpeazu issuing a rallying cry to his teammates, it will be interesting to see if Ainsworth’s side can use the Huddersfield comeback as a catalyst.

Up next for Wycombe is Derby County, who find themselves in a relegation battle of their own. Wayne Rooney’s side have improved heavily in recent weeks, winning four of their last five Championship games.

