Aston Villa are rumoured to still be monitoring Reading starlet Michael Olise and could move for him in the summer transfer window, according to Birmingham Live.

At 19-years-old Olise is viewed as one of the rising stars within the English second-tier, he has backed up these assertions so far registering an impressive four goals and eight assists in 27 Sky Bet English Championship appearances this season. Viewed as a key part of the Royals promotion bid, it was only a matter of time before he registered Premier League interest due to his unique attributes.

Renowned for his ability to beat a man effortlessly, Olise has garnered a reputation as one of the most enjoyable players to watch in the Football League. Competent on either wing or in attacking midfield, his creative qualities have been a main feature of why Reading are firmly in the race for the play-off places this campaign.

His future at the Madejski Stadium may be determined by the outcome of their push for top-flight football moving into 2021/22. Destined to play at the highest level, Reading may need to make it out of the Sky Bet English Championship to ensure his services for the foreseeable future.

On the other hand, Reading could be able to offer first-team assurances to the former Chelsea youth which could see him stay put in Berkshire for the time being. Regular involvement in a senior setting will be crucial to his continuous development as a footballer moving forward, a stable environment may be the best route forward for the exciting youngster.