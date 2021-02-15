Callum Lang has become a key player for Wigan Athletic since returning to the club in January.

The attacker has scored three goals in seven games for Leam Richardson’s side.

Lang, who is 22 years old, limped off in the Latics’ 2-1 defeat to Oxford United yesterday and their fans will be hoping it isn’t too serious.

He could hold the key to survival this season and has adapted well to life back at the DW Stadium after spending the first-half of the campaign on loan in Scotland at Motherwell.

Lang joined Wigan as a youngster in 2013 having previously been on the books at Liverpool and has also had loan spells away from the Lancashire outfit at Morecambe, Oldham Athletic and Shrewsbury Town.

This is his time to shine with the Latics and he is becoming a hit with their supporters. Here is what they were saying on Twitter yesterday-

Lang for me , turning in some good performances — andy (@andynkirk) February 14, 2021

As much as I liked Paul Cook as #wafc manager, I genuinely have no idea why he didn't appear to think Callum Lang was good enough. Lang took his goal well (again) and it was no surprise our attacking threat disappeared when he went off injured this afternoon #wafc — Matty (@mattlatics) February 14, 2021

Gane changed when Lang went off #wafc — Peter Millward (@PeteMillward79) February 14, 2021

Allowing Callum Lang to spend the first half of the season out on loan is a decision I've yet to see a good reason for. Going to be key if #wafc are to stay up https://t.co/zWcxUZd9q0 — Danny Jamieson (@DannyJamieson) February 14, 2021

Still baffles me how Lang got shipped out on loan #wafc — Dave Hassall (@dhassallwafc) February 14, 2021

Give him a chance a Lang will take it. A brilliant finisher #wafc — Liam Cooper (@ItsLiamCooper) February 14, 2021

1-0 Callum Lang, another excellent finish #WAFC — Jay Whittle (@JayWhittle6) February 14, 2021

Impressed with Lang, Wigan fans?