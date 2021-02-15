Callum Lang has become a key player for Wigan Athletic since returning to the club in January. 

The attacker has scored three goals in seven games for Leam Richardson’s side.

Lang, who is 22 years old, limped off in the Latics’ 2-1 defeat to Oxford United yesterday and their fans will be hoping it isn’t too serious.

He could hold the key to survival this season and has adapted well to life back at the DW Stadium after spending the first-half of the campaign on loan in Scotland at Motherwell.

Lang joined Wigan as a youngster in 2013 having previously been on the books at Liverpool and has also had loan spells away from the Lancashire outfit at Morecambe, Oldham Athletic and Shrewsbury Town.

This is his time to shine with the Latics and he is becoming a hit with their supporters. Here is what they were saying on Twitter yesterday-

