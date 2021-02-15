Alex Gilbey, Albie Morgan and Akin Famewo are all ‘set’ to play for Charlton Athletic U23’s today, as per a report by London News Online.

The first-team trio are all in line for some minutes against Swansea City.

Gilbey, who joined last summer from MK Dons, has been left out of the Addicks’ last four games and will play this afternoon to get some game time under his belt.

Famewo is recovering from injury and is slowly easing himself back into action. The Norwich City loanee has made nine appearances for the London club since his switch from Carrow Road and their fans are eagerly awaiting his return to action with leaking goals still an issue.

Gilbey could still play a key part for Lee Bowyer’s side between now and the end of the season and will be looking to catch the eye against the Swans.

His boss has said: “It was a selection choice. Form, if you like. I have spoken to him and to be fair he has reacted in the right way. He was very good in training all last week, there has been a big improvement.”

“That’s why he is playing today. I want to see him in a game and also keep him topped up because we will need him. I want him to turn what he has done in training into doing that in a game.”

Charlton’s U23’s boss Jason Euell has been linked with the AFC Wimbledon job but remains with the Addicks for now, with Mark Robinson still in caretaker charge of the Dons.

