Speaking to the Swindon Advertiser, Swindon Town boss John Sheridan has revealed that loaned in defender Conor Masterson is set for 10-12 weeks on the sidelines.

The 22-year-old linked up with the Robins in January in an effort to get some senior experience under his belt.

So far, Masterson has made five appearances for John Sheridan’s Swindon Town. However, he was forced off 41 minutes into his fifth game for the club through injury.

Now, after he missed out on the League One side’s 2-0 loss to Portsmouth, an update on the QPR loan man has emerged.

Speaking to the Swindon Advertiser, Sheridan has revealed Masterson is set for 10-12 weeks on the sidelines. The hamstring injury could bring an end to his season, keeping him out until May.

“Conor has a long-term injury,” the Swindon boss said.

“Our physio is liaising with QPR to see what is the best course of action for his recovery and treatment.

“We’ll do what’s best and what’s right for the lad, but he’s got quite a serious injury. I wouldn’t like to say whether we’ve seen the last of him, but it’s looking likely that he’ll miss about 10-12 weeks.”

The news will come as a blow to both the Robins and parent club QPR. In his absence, Tom Conroy and Adin Odimayo featured at centre-back. Sheridan will be hoping Swindon can cope without the former Liverpool youngster as they fight to stay in the third-tier.

QPR had hoped a loan spell in League One would help further develop Masterson. The Republic of Ireland youth international’s game time with the R’s had been limited, playing in just four Championship games during the first half of the season.