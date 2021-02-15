According to Derbyshire Live, Derby County are looking to extend Colin Kazim-Richards’ contract into next season.

With his current deal set to expire at the end of the 2020/21 campaign, an extension would be a fitting reward for the Turkey international, after a respectable return of six goals in 21 appearances for Wayne Rooney’s men.

These statistics are even more impressive after close examination, as three of these efforts have come in his last five outings. These goals have all been of direct importance to Derby County, helping the Rams to win by single goal margins in every game, aiding them to steer themselves three points above the Sky Bet English Championship drop-zone.

Currently brimming with confidence, Kazim-Richards arguably struck one of his best goals in his career at the weekend. Running on to a lay-off and unleashing a 25-yard thunderbolt into to roof of the net, as Derby County defeated Middlesbrough by a score of two goals to one.

Fascinatingly, the 34-year-old has plied his trade for some of the biggest clubs in the world across his career such as Fenerbahçe, Galatasaray, Celtic, Feyenoord and Corinthians. Additionally, he also possesses English Premier League experience with the likes of Blackburn Rovers and Sheffield United.

Undoubtedly, Derby County fans will be pleased with the news that Kazim-Richards is set to seal a new agreement at Pride Park. His physical presence, along with his instinctual awareness in front of goal has seen him become a fan favourite at his current employers. Rams fans will be desperate for him to continue his good form, in order to maintain their English second-tier status this campaign.