Sheffield Wednesday’s summer ahead holds much more importance than the previous few, with a crop of first-team players out of contract, and a new manager needed.

It looks increasingly likely that Neil Thompson will see out the remainder of this season in charge of Sheffield Wednesday, with a permanent appointment likely to be made in the summer.

Who owner Dejphon Chansiri might look to as his third permanent manager within the space of a year is anyone’s guess. But Thompson is proving a stabilising factor in Sheffield Wednesday’s season, and could yet guide them to a comfortable finish in the Championship.

But who the manager is going into next season is only one of a number of questions facing the club. Chansiri has just four months to arrange who is staying and who is going in the summer, with transfermarkt claiming nearly 20 first-team players are out of contract in the summer.

The long list includes long-standing names like Barry Bannan, Adam Reach, Tom Lees, Keiren Westwood and Jordan Rhodes.

Bannan, Reach and Lees look to have been in talks with the club at some point this season regarding a renewal, whilst the likes of Westwood and Rhodes seemingly have the remainder of this season to prove their worth.

As well as those names, there’s a host of other first-team names coming to the end of their stays – Elias Kachunga signed a one-year deal ahead of this season, with Kadeem Harris, Joost van Aken, Moses Odubajo, Joel Pelupessy and Osaze Urhoghide all in the final six months of their deals.

Add to that a host of youngsters who are set to leave in the summer – Alex Hunt, Liam Shaw and Matt Penney – and it makes the immediate future at Sheffield Wednesday all the more uncertain.

Given the ongoing financial calamities at the club and the uncertainty with managers and so on, it seems to building up this penultimate summer in which Chansiri will bring about more change than fans have ever seen before.

Should the majority of those above names leave and Sheffield Wednesday remain in the Championship, unless Chansiri forks out in the transfer market, Wednesday will be immediate favourites for relegation.

But with the likes of Reach, Lees, Bannan and Westwood all potentially leaving, it brings about an opportunity to start anew.

All of those four ‘Golden Boys’ of this Sheffield Wednesday side have had stale seasons – Bannan is a player who fans have long been losing interest in, and so too are Reach and Lees whilst Westwood is seemingly nearing retirement anyway.

Four high-earners as well, Chansiri might be glad to see the back of some of them. But where his focus lies in unknown – if it were in youth then the likes of Penney, Hunt and Shaw would all have new deals.

What might come of Sheffield Wednesday in the summer is anyone’s guess, but one thing seems certain – the Sheffield Wednesday side we see next season looks set to be a stark contrast of the one we see now.