Sheffield Wednesday have been linked with a move for Plymouth Argyle striker Luke Jephcott, as reported by The Sun yesterday.

The Wales youth international is not short of Championship interest and is also on the radar of Stoke City and Derby County.

Jephcott, who is 21 years old, has scored 18 goals in all competitions this season and the Pilgrims will face a real battle to keep hold of him this summer.

He helped Ryan Lowe’s side gain promotion from League Two last term and has adapted very well to life in the third tier.

Sheffield Wednesday could do with some attacking reinforcements for the next campaign if they survive and Jephcott would fit the bill for the Owls.

He is young, knows where the back of the net is and would be a great long-term option for the Yorkshire side.

Here is how their fans have reacted on Twitter to the rumours-

Common sense & experience tells me this mornings story linking Luke Jephcott to #SWFC is probably speculative. But how good would it be if we could land a promising young striker like that. — Richard Cotton (@richiecotton5) February 15, 2021

A number of clubs are interested, which means he won't be coming to us then?!!! — FPL MattSWFC (@MattrpSwfc) February 14, 2021

More than one club linked then I’m dubious if well actually get him but if we do will be class — Fxkie 🦉 (@FakieV2) February 14, 2021

A sensible thinking from Wednesday, — Fion Duffield (@fionduffield) February 14, 2021

Sure we have £3m just lying around 🤣 about time we were interested been saying to get him for months now #swfc https://t.co/N1cuuVD3eC — JBH (@JBH_swfc) February 14, 2021

Here is what some Plymouth fans have been saying-

Ginsters is red

Devon is green

Leo Messi has 15 goals

Luke Jephcott has 16 @Lukejephcott11 @Only1Argyle #pafc #utba 🤫😏 pic.twitter.com/59a82yuIf1 — Argyle Stats ➐ (@ArgyIeStats) February 14, 2021

Jephcott is easily worth £10m+ right now.

21 years old

Top scorer in League 1

More than a goal every other game

Premier League potential

Home grown status When he scores in the Euros he'll be worth £15m+, the transfer market has moved on since we had a player this good #pafc — Ollie Pope (@Ollieargyle9) February 14, 2021

Will Sheffield Wednesday get Jephcott?