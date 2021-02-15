Sheffield Wednesday have been linked with a move for Plymouth Argyle striker Luke Jephcott, as reported by The Sun yesterday. 

The Wales youth international is not short of Championship interest and is also on the radar of Stoke City and Derby County.

Jephcott, who is 21 years old, has scored 18 goals in all competitions this season and the Pilgrims will face a real battle to keep hold of him this summer.

Dan Mullan/Getty Images Sport

He helped Ryan Lowe’s side gain promotion from League Two last term and has adapted very well to life in the third tier.

Sheffield Wednesday could do with some attacking reinforcements for the next campaign if they survive and Jephcott would fit the bill for the Owls.

He is young, knows where the back of the net is and would be a great long-term option for the Yorkshire side.

Here is how their fans have reacted on Twitter to the rumours-

Here is what some Plymouth fans have been saying-

 

 

Will Sheffield Wednesday get Jephcott?

Yes

No