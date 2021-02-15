Bristol Rovers are in the hunt for a new manager to replace Paul Tisdale.

The Pirates have a big decision to make on who to appoint as their new boss.

One name that has emerged as a candidate for the vacant position is Joey Barton.

– Reaction to Paul Tisdale's exit

– Potential Joey Barton appointment

– Former players linked

– Wild cards@jack_kitson is joined by EFL specialist @EmptySeats_ to discuss the latest goings on at Bristol Rovers 👔⛽️ 📺 WATCH: https://t.co/XU6IJgbUFH#BRFC #TheSackRaceReacts pic.twitter.com/gy8n9uTMBQ — The Sack Race (@thesackrace) February 13, 2021

The former Manchester City, Newcastle United, QPR and Burnley midfielder is available and will be weighing up his next move in the Football League.

He has spent the past two-and-a-half seasons in charge of Fleetwood Town and won 39.8% of games with the League One side. However, he left his post there early last month.

Barton is a controversial figure in the game but didn’t do a bad job at Highbury. He has a big point to prove now and could be considered by Bristol Rovers.

Here is how their fans have reacted on Twitter to his name doing the rounds-

Barton is a real manager who will keep us up. — BARTONIN (@BRFClewis) February 14, 2021

@Joey7Barton hey Joey, would love for you to become the next Bristol Rovers boss. Fleetwood were wrong to part ways with you in my opinion, I reckon you could easily do a job in league one 👍 — Matt (@Matt95Hagan) February 10, 2021

Get down to Bristol asap @Joey7Barton — Little Tory Cornflake🌽 (@AshWilson_98) February 10, 2021

He’s always going to divide opinions mate but character aside he’s been working at our level for the last 2 1/2 years. He knows this division. — Jamie Stockley (@Nortongashead) February 15, 2021

Joey Barton would be an atrocious decision by the board. Really think it’s just Twitter and the bookmakers tbh Would genuinely be shocked if he was brought in and it would split the fan base even more. #BristolRovers — Connor Carter (@ConnorCarter_) February 12, 2021

I’d take Joey Barton tbf #BristolRovers — Billy Francis (@BillyFranciss) February 12, 2021

I'd actually rather have Garner back than Joey Barton as the new Rovers manager. #brfc #gas #utg #bristolrovers — Benji Deane (@Benji_Deane) February 10, 2021

Should Bristol Rovers appoint Barton?