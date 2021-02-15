Bristol Rovers are in the hunt for a new manager to replace Paul Tisdale. 

The Pirates have a big decision to make on who to appoint as their new boss.

One name that has emerged as a candidate for the vacant position is Joey Barton.

The former Manchester City, Newcastle United, QPR and Burnley midfielder is available and will be weighing up his next move in the Football League.

He has spent the past two-and-a-half seasons in charge of Fleetwood Town and won 39.8% of games with the League One side. However, he left his post there early last month.

Barton is a controversial figure in the game but didn’t do a bad job at Highbury. He has a big point to prove now and could be considered by Bristol Rovers.

Here is how their fans have reacted on Twitter to his name doing the rounds-

