The Athletic’s David Ornstein has this morning reported that club CEO Ioannis Vrentzos has brought in his father-in-law as ‘facilities manager’.

The reports claims that Nottingham Forest are ‘intent on being a family club under the ownership of Greek oligarch Evangelos Marinakis’.

His ownership has been met with fan criticism right throughout and Ornstein’s update this morning won’t win him any fans over.

Vrentzos’s father-in-law has apparently ‘uprooted’ from Greece to move to England and take up him new role at Nottingham Forest, which will be based at the club’s training ground.

READ: Crystal Palace plot ‘audacious’ summer swoop for Championship manager

Meanwhile on the pitch, Chris Hughton continue to pull his side towards safety, after a goalless draw v Bournemouth at the weekend pulled them to 16th.

Behind the scenes though, Forest fans will fear that the same problems and controversy continue to run rife through the club.

See what they had to say about this morning’s update on Twitter: