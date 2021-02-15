The Athletic’s David Ornstein has this morning reported that club CEO Ioannis Vrentzos has brought in his father-in-law as ‘facilities manager’.

The reports claims that Nottingham Forest are ‘intent on being a family club under the ownership of Greek oligarch Evangelos Marinakis’.

His ownership has been met with fan criticism right throughout and Ornstein’s update this morning won’t win him any fans over.

Vrentzos’s father-in-law has apparently ‘uprooted’ from Greece to move to England and take up him new role at Nottingham Forest, which will be based at the club’s training ground.

Meanwhile on the pitch, Chris Hughton continue to pull his side towards safety, after a goalless draw v Bournemouth at the weekend pulled them to 16th.

Behind the scenes though, Forest fans will fear that the same problems and controversy continue to run rife through the club.

See what they had to say about this morning’s update on Twitter:

Excited to see #NFFC Twitter explode over this. https://t.co/SpdT7ypS5a — Liam Kent (@LiamKFootball) February 15, 2021

Typical Forest. I remember Brian Clough getting his son involved — Paul (@paul6701) February 15, 2021

He’s uprooted from Greece to take on the role of facilities manager – on a voluntary and unpaid basis?! Oh crikey. Say it ain’t so, Daniel. — Andy Lowe (@longlivethepast) February 15, 2021

It’s embarrassing. Alleging they are voluntary roles somehow makes it worse. What a shambles we continue to be. #NFFC — One Kidney Col 💙 (@onekidneycol) February 15, 2021

Cannot see CH putting up with this sort of thing for long. — Mike Hulley (@mgh0406) February 15, 2021