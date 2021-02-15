Aiden McGeady has said he is open to a new contract at Sunderland, as per a report by the Sunderland Echo.

The winger has broken back into their side this season and has made 15 appearances for the Black Cats, chipping in with four goals and four assists.

McGeady, who is 34 years old, is out of contract in the summer and is currently due to become a free agent.

However, he has said he is open to staying at the Stadium of Light beyond the expiration of his current deal.

McGeady has said: “It’s not up to me. The manager has mentioned to me that he sees that I’ve got two or three years left in me at this level or higher. I was playing last season in the Championship for Charlton and I’m not saying I ripped it up. but I felt I could still play there myself.

“My hope is to just carry on playing for Sunderland as long as I can. When I signed that extension over a year ago I could have left, but I like it here. I could have left in the summer, I probably should have left in the summer, but I thought the way things were going it was best to stick around, if you know what I mean.”

Many thought his time at Sunderland was over when he departed on loan to Charlton Athletic just over 12 months ago. However, the veteran has since returned from the Valley and has forced his way back into their plans.

McGeady joined the North East in July 2017 from Preston North End and couldn’t prevent them from slipping into League One during his first campaign.

He will be looking to help them gain promotion to the Championship at the third time of asking this season under Lee Johnson.

Will McGeady be at Sunderland next season?