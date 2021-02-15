Hull City’s Greg Docherty has said his time at Rangers was the toughest point of his career, as per a report by the Daily Record.

The midfielder made the move to the KCOM Stadium last summer after falling down the pecking order at Ibrox.

Docherty, who is 24 years old, has since become a key player for Grant McCann’s side and is looking to help the Tigers gain an immediate promotion back to the Championship.

He earned his dream move to Rangers in 2018 from Hamilton Academical but it didn’t turn out the way he had hoped.

“I had to leave. I know it was hyped up that I am a big Rangers fan, the classic dream come true.” Docherty said, “But when you are there and you don’t personally feel involved it’s so tough. Yeah, I was in the squad, I was in the dressing-room and that’s all great.

“You can stick around and be there at the end of the game, be at all the parties, but, when your contract runs out, where are you going to go from there?”

He added: “I’m not afraid to say now that it really took me to the toughest point of my career. Just mentally and how I was feeling off the pitch. It was the first time in my career where I had not played regularly and I found it hard. If you had told me that in a year I would realise how much it was making me stronger I’d have gasped and said that’s a year away!

“But it really has. It made me toughen up.”

Docherty started his career at Hamilton and played over 100 games for the Accies as a youngster to earn his to Rangers. However, he has played just 19 times for the Steven Gerrard’s side.

He was loaned out to Shrewsbury Town in the 2018/19 season and scored 10 goals in 50 games for the Shrews. He will have hoped that form would have helped his chances of getting into Rangers’ side but he found game time hard to come by again.

A loan switch to Hibernian came about during the second-half of the last campaign before Hull signed him on a permanent basis.

