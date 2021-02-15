There is takeover talk in the air at Pride Park – there has been since three months ago.

It was way back then that Morris and Derby announced a deal had been agreed ‘in principle’ with Derventio Holdings (UK).

That company is run by Sheikh Khaled Zayed Bin Saquer Zayed Al Nayhan – a member of the Bahraini royal family.

It is an ‘in principle’ deal that has brought nothing concrete to the table. Yet.

December deal drags on into February – still no clarity

It was in December that Derby County and Bin Zayed International released a joint statement saying the takeover was ‘on track’.

“Both parties will now return to applying their full attention to the completion of the deal and will not be making any further comment.” 2/2 — Derby County (@dcfcofficial) December 15, 2020

Those tracks seem to be long and meandering as there is no sign of the deal being any closer to completion.

With every passing day that doubt grows and questions are raised as to its current status.

Manager Wayne Rooney gave a brief update four days ago – it was an ambiguous update. He simply said in a pre-match presser: “As far as I am concerned there is nothing to update. Still working on getting it done.”

The longer it drags on, the more that these questions will come to the fore.

New interest and secret visits

The Sun is reporting that the delay in completion has brought about interest from new parties.

Their reporter, Gary Stonehouse, lets slip a couple of snippets in an article that is about the Rams interest in Plymouth striker Luke Jephcott.

He writes that there is interest from abroad and says of the Rams that “they emerged as a target for new American bidders.”

Adding that this interest has come about after the frustrating delays in the proposed Arab takeover.” Stonehouse adds that contact has been made between the two.

To that end he writes that the interested party “have looked around the Rams facilities in secret.”

Morris forceful in his defence of takeover still active

Admitting in an interview with the Daily Mail that the takeover is “not finished,” Morris says that a non-disclosure deal means that nothing can be said about proceedings.

Morris adds that, “There’s a contract between the two of us.” This would suggest that the deal is still a live one.

One snippet that does come out of the Daily Mail article, written by Nick Harris, are some of the terms of the sale. Harris says that it is understood that “they include covering working capital for this season (£22m) and next (slightly less), plus taking responsibility for a £15m loan.”

Morris has suffered health scares in recent months due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, he goes out of his way to stress he will continue to fund the club during this long transition period – continuing to add to the £200m he is said to have already pumped into the Rams.

Whilst the original interest is still there and active, it is also interesting that there is this American bidder in the wings. It makes it more intriguing that, as The Sun pointed out, they have had ‘secret’ tours of Rams facilities already.

Who will win the battle to be Derby County's next owners? Derventio Holdings of secret American bidders?