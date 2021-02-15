Bournemouth’s managerial ‘recruitment process’ will continue throughout this week, with BBC reporter Kris Temple claiming that it’s ‘highly unlikely’ that an appointment will be made before Wednesday.

Bournemouth host Rotherham United in the Championship on Wednesday night. It’ll be Jonathan Woodgate’s fourth game as caretaker manager, having won two and drawn one of the three since Jason Tindall’s sacking.

The draw came at Nottingham Forest last weekend. It was another solidified performance from Woodgate’s side and it seems the former Middlesbrough boss will have a chance to impress the Cherries board ahead of a potential appointment.

One name that’s come into contention in the past few days though is former Hull City, Watford and Everton boss Marco Silva.

The Portuguese boss is reportedly ‘keen’ on a return to English football, with Bournemouth having made initial contact with the 43-year-old’s representatives.

Now though, Temple has given this update on Bournemouth’s managerial search:

🍒 #AFCB manager recruitment process will continue through the week. Highly unlikely to be an appointment before Wednesday’s game v #RUFC. As we reported last week, Woodgate still in charge for that one. — Kris Temple (@kristemple) February 15, 2021

Silva was sacked by Everton in 2019. He was appointed the year before having left Watford amid controversy, going on to manage 60 games in charge of the Toffees.

He won 24 of those and lost as many, leaving the club in a seemingly worse position than when he took charge.

His stints at Hull City and Watford were more astute and so dropping down to the Championship to manage a club like Bournemouth could suit Silva more so than Everton.

It’s an appointment though that could cost the Cherries a lot of money, and when they have a more financial feasible option in Woodgate it makes it all the more unlikely.

But Silva’s links to Bournemouth have now fully circulated the social feeds and with the majority of fans appearing content with the idea of Silva, he and the club could well be in talks through this week ahead of his potential appointment.