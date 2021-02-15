Huddersfield Town have no plans to sack Carlos Corberan, according to a report by Yorkshire Live.

The Terriers remain fully committed to the Spaniard despite their recent slump in form.

Corberan’s side haven’t won in eight games in all competitions and are starting to slide down the Championship table, causing some fans to question their boss.

However, the Yorkshire outfit are fully behind their manager and see him as a long-term project.

Huddersfield avoided relegation to League One last season after a tough first year back in the second tier after their two campaigns in the Premier League.

Danny Cowley kept them up but was subsequently sacked in a surprise move, with the Terriers wanting to change direction.

Corberan came in and initially started well with Huddersfield but he is really being put to the test now.

Before his move there, he had spent three years as the manager of Leeds United Under-23’s but left the Whites when the opportunity to become a number one arose.

The 37-year-old has also previously coached in Spain at Alcorcon, in Saudi Arabia with Al Nassr and in Cyprus at Doxa and Ermis.

Huddersfield lost to bottom of the league Wycombe Wanderers last time out and travel to Middlesbrough next up, with Corberan telling their website: “What we need to do now is face this type of situation with all our courage, with all our confidence and all of our competitive levels to get the results we want to get.

“I think the fans now need to see the reaction of the team and what we will try to do is show that reaction in two days.”



Are you still behind Coberan, Huddersfield fans?