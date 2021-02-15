Speaking to the Southend Echo, Southend United manager Mark Molesley has said the club will continue to assess their current trialists over the course of the next week.

Reports emerged earlier last week revealing that three free agents are training with the Shrimpers at the moment.

Former Arsenal attacker Jay Simpson, ex-Newcastle United man Nile Ranger and free-agent winger Ricky Holmes are all said to be training with Southend United as they look to return to football.

Now, an update has been provided on the situation regarding the League Two club’s current trainees.

Speaking to the Southend Echo, manager Mark Molesley has confirmed he and his coaching staff will continue to watch over the free agents training with them over the course of this week. Here’s what he had to say:

“There are a couple of people training with us at the moment we like the look of. We will have to see how the week pans out.

“But, I’m more than happy with what’s around me at the moment with the reaction and the character they’ve shown. But all it is is a week and we now have to make sure weeks turn into months and keep getting better.”

Rangers, 29, will be a familiar face for Southend United fans. The attacker scored 10 goals in 49 appearances across two separate stints at Roots Hall. He started out his career with Newcastle United, playing 62 times for the Magpies after breaking through their youth academy.

32-year-old striker Simpson has spent much of his career playing in the Football League, also spending time in Thailand, Cyrpus and the USA. After coming through Arsenal’s youth ranks, Simpson spent time with the likes of Leyton Orient, Hull City and others.

As for Holmes, he has been out of the game since January, leaving League One side Northampton Town. The winger spent time in Southend’s youth academy as a youngster before going on to amass over 300 career appearances.