According to the Sunday Mirror (14/02/21, page 70), Barnsley starlet Callum Styles is attracting interest from the Premier League, with Southampton among those said keen.

The 20-year-old has become a star player for the Oakwell outfit. After an impressive breakthrough campaign during the 2019/20 season, Styles has nailed down a spot in Barnsley’s starting 11.

In nailing down a spot in Valerien Ismael’s side with consistently strong performances, the Bury-born youngster has attracted Premier League interest.

As per the Sunday Mirror, Southampton are among the sides showing an interest in the Barnsley star. Ralph Hassnhutl’s side are keeping an eye on Styles ahead of the summer transfer window, so it awaits to be seen if the rumours develop into anything serious as the window comes closer.

Styles has spent much of his career operating as a central midfielder. However, the youngster has featured heavily in a left-wing back role this season. Across all competitions, he has netted four goals and laid on two assists in 30 games this season.

The energetic midfielder looks to have a big future in the game, boasting Premier League potential. At just 20, Styles has already notched up over 100 senior appearances with both Bury and Barnsley.

Amid reports of Premier League interest, Styles will be looking to maintain his focus and continue to play an important role in Barnsley’s strong 2020/21 campaign.

As it stands, the Tykes occupy 12th place in the Championship table, sitting six points away from the play-offs.

