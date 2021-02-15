According to the Daily Mail, German giants Bayern Munich are ‘stepping up’ their interest in Norwich City star Max Aarons.

The young right-back continues to attract significant transfer interest from big clubs ahead of the January transfer window.

Aarons has been subject of Premier League interest in recent weeks. Manchester United have been heavily linked with a swoop for the Carrow Road starlet, with Spurs also credited with interest.

European giants Barcelona and Bayern Munich have previously been said keen on the Norwich City man. Now, an update on the German giants’ rumoured interest has emerged.

The Daily Mail has reported that Bayern are ‘stepping up’ their pursuit of the 21-year-old. The Bundesliga club are said to have kept in contact with the Canaries star for two seasons now.

Aarons has become one of the first names on the Norwich team sheet since coming through the academy. Across all competitions, the England Under-21s international has played 114 times for the club, netting four goals and laying on 11 assists in the process.

Aarons isn’t the only Championship starlet to have caught Bayern Munich’s attention.

Reading left-back Omar Richards has been subject of persistent interest from the Champions League holders. With the Royals star out of contract, reports have claimed a pre-contract agreement is in place for the summer.

