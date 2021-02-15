Derby County is a club heavily invested in a takeover that seems to have dragged for an eternity.

It is a takeover by name only at the moment. It has been three months since it was announced that Derby County had struck a deal with Derventio Holdings (UK).

This would see the Rams change hands from the current owner, Mel Morris, to the new owners who are ultimately controlled by Sheikh Khaled Zayed Bin Saquer Zayed Al Nayhan of the Bahraini royal family.

Very little movement – interest said to still be active

Despite the delays, it appears that the takeover is still active. Just three days ago, Rams boss Wayne Rooney said of it: “As far as I am concerned there is nothing to update. Still working on getting it done.”

That utterance from Rooney does seem to suggest that the interest from Derventio Holdings (UK) is still there, still active.

Yet, it also seems that talks that must be going on in the background. However, talk is cheap and it doesn’t seem to have advanced things much since the news first broke.

There is some news, courtesy of a snippet in the following story by The Sun.

Secrecy and quiet visits – twists in the Derby takeover perhaps

In a story ostensibly about Derby County being one of seven sides chasing Plymouth Argyle hotshot Luke Jephcott, Sun reporter Gary Stonehouse lets slip a couple of intriguing snippets.

These snippets revolve around American interest in Derby where Stonehouse says of the Rams that “they emerged as a target for new American bidders.”

That alone is news indeed but it is backed up by something else that he says. Stonehouse writes that the interested party “have looked around the Rams facilities in secret.”

He goes on to mention that this came about “after the frustrating delays in the proposed Arab takeover.”

Secret visits and delays from others would make fractious partners. Derby County will no doubt want this whole business over and done with as soon as possible.

With this new ‘interest’ it could be that two sets of wheels have been set in motion.

Who will win Derby County as the takeover prize: Derventio Holdings (UK) or secretive American party?