As reported by the Sunday Mirror (print edition – 14/02/2021 – football supplement p16), Ryan Lowe is struggling to contain his delight as Plymouth Argyle’s unbeaten run continues.

Yesterday’s narrow, 1-0 win over Fleetwood Town meant that Lowe’s men stretched their unbeaten streak to eight games.

It left the Gas boss struggling to contain his thoughts and feelings about the situation.

Argyle go eight unbeaten with hard-fought Fleetwood victory

It was a long trek to Devon for Fleetwood Town from the north-west coast. Indeed, it is one of the longest treks in English football.

Simon Grayson’s charges conspired to make it a long journey unrewarded when Harrison Holgate (11′) turned the ball past his own keeper for what turned out to be the only goal of the game.

Aside from the only goal to divide the two sides, it was a game where both sides contributed but one that Plymouth played on the front foot. Their driving play forced Fleetwood into making an astounding 29 tackles.

That victory sees Plymouth maintain their place in the top half of the League One table. They are currently 10th on 41 points and effectively four points away from the play-offs when accounting for goal difference.

Effusive Lowe quick to praise his Plymouth charges

Commenting on the unbeaten streak, Lowe wants this to continue and “see where it takes us.”

On the game itself, Lowe added: “It was a very good game on our behalf, we played some fantastic stuff.”

Next up for Ryan Lowe and Plymouth Argyle is a trip north to Rochdale where they will be looking to extend that unbeaten streak to nine games.

Will Ryan Lowe be able to steer Plymouth Argyle into the play-offs this season?