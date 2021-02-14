Things are not going great at Birmingham City at the moment.

They are a side struggling under the guidance of Spaniard Aitor Karanka. He is a manager renowned for grinding out results.

Many saw Karanka as an ideal choice to right the listing ship at St Andrew’s and navigate the Blues to calmer waters.

Birmingham City ship still listing – taking on water

Birmingham City are an outfit shipping water and it looks like they don’t have enough buckets to effectively bail themselves out.

Moving away from shipping metaphors and into something more concrete, 23rd place in the table tells its own, stark tale.

Life under Karanka is uncomfortable for Blues fans to bear. The Spaniard has now overseen 31 games at St Andrew’s and his record does not pain a pretty picture.

Rather than being Birmingham City’s saviour, he’s carrying them stumbling along. He has won just six games, managed just 10 draws and overseen 15 defeats.

That string of games has brought just 21 goals, has seen his Blues sides concede 39 times and pick up an average of just 0.91 points-per-game.

Coming off of loss 15 – Karanka to walk the plank?

Saturday’s lacklustre loss to Luton Town has seen many wonder just how long Karanka can remain at the helm before being told to walk the plank.

It was certainly enough to rouse one fan to ask Sun reporter Alan Nixon something along those lines:

Karanka gone after that horror show? — James (@bcfcjames) February 13, 2021

It was a question that received the following, rather curt, reply:

In danger now https://t.co/6ZXirbLLTH — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) February 13, 2021

Another day, another question – a similar answer

It might be a day after that disappointing Luton loss but the same question is eating away at Birmingham City fans.

What is going on with Karanka?

It was certainly enough to get this Birmingham City fan asking Nixon, again:

Any thoughts on Birmingham? Karanka not going anytime soon? — Liam 💙 (@Liam3617) February 14, 2021

Nixon’s retweeted reply is short and sharp but this time focuses on the club itself:

Club in a daze https://t.co/QS2MThAiUx — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) February 14, 2021

The thing with dazes is, that whilst they obscure for a while, they usually clear up pretty quickly as clarity takes over.

Nixon has already said that Karanka is “in danger” and that the club is “in a daze.”

Give it another couple of bad results and that daze could disappear and, along with it, so could Aitor Karanka.

Will Aitor Karanka last out February or will the axe fall on the Spaniard?