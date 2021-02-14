Early the Valentine’s Day morning, The Sun’s Alan Nixon wrote that Crystal Palace were “lining up a move” for Swansea boss Steve Cooper.

Cooper has been at the Liberty Stadium since July 2019. He moved into the job from the England set-up where he coached the Under-17s.

Steve Cooper – a boss in high regard

Cooper started out his managerial career at Liverpool, managing their youth , Academy and Under-18s sides.

He’s most famously known for his England duties, primarily with the Under-17s. This was an England set-up that he guided to Under-17 World Cup glory.

After 74 games managing the Young Lions, Cooper stepped into full-time professional management with the Swans.

His first season saw him guide them to 6th in the Championship table. They are 3rd in the table at the moment in the 2020/21 campaign.

Nixon reported earlier that Cooper was one of a number of candidates being looked at as replacements for current incumbent, Roy Hodgson.

Nixon fields question – succinct reply

As with any story of this magnitude, it is bound to generate a degree of interest. That is true of this one,

It wasn’t long before fans started to ask questions, questions such as this one which Nixon was tagged in:

@reluctantnicko Alan how confident are you that Palace will go for Cooper? — Gareth Absalom (@GAbsalom) February 14, 2021

It was a question that was bound to get a reply from someone and, indeed, it got a reply from Nixon himself:

Nixon’s response of “he’s a candidate” reaffirms the angle of his story from earlier today.

The gist of that was that Crystal Palace have yet to issue an extension to current boss Hodgson whose deal runs out this summer.

To that end, Nixon wrote that the Eagles are looking to compile a list of suitable candidates to replace the former England boss.

Steve Cooper, thanks to his sterling work with both England and Swansea, is one of those candidates.

Is Steve Cooper of a good enough standard to be considered a Premier League manager?