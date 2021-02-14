Barnsley did Norwich City a huge favour in their bid for Premier League promotion today, winning 2-0 at Brentford.

Goals from Conor Chaplin and Carlton Morris either side of half-time saw Barnsley claim an unprecedented win at the Griffin Park Community Stadium this afternoon – Brentford’s first league defeat since October.

The win sees Brentford miss the chance to take Norwich City’s top spot, and it was a former Canary who did the damage for Barnsley.

Carlton Morris left Norwich City to join Barnsley in the last transfer window. It was the striker’s first start for Barnsley at Brentford today and he played well, getting off the mark for his new club to lift them into 12th-place of the Championship table.

Needless to say, Morris’ goal sparked an online reaction from Norwich City fans who are sending their love to the 25-year-old, whose goal restores a two-point lead for Norwich City at the top.

See what some of these Norwich City fans had to say on Morris’ goal today:

