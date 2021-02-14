Birmingham City lost 1-0 at home to Luton Town in the Championship yesterday, leaving Blues in 23rd-place of the table.

Pressure has been mounting on Aitor Karanka for some weeks now. But yesterday’s defeat looks to have him on the brink of losing his job at St Andrew’s, with his side needing a point to climb out of the bottom three.

Already, Birmingham City fans are talking about who might replace him should he be sacked and one name that’s been doing the rounds is Tony Pulis’.

Sacked by Sheffield Wednesday in December, his Hillsborough tenure will be remember as one of the worst and most controversial of the club’s history.

Yet his pedigree as a no-nonsense boss has plenty of Birmingham City fans calling for his interim appointment to fend off relegation into League One, with others complete disregarding the idea.

There’s been no official rumour linking Pulis to St Andrew’s, nor are his intentions known after his Sheffield Wednesday horror show.

But it ended so badly that Pulis’ once revered Football League status has been left in tatters, and what better way to fix that than by taking on the Birmingham City job should it come to him?

See what these Birmingham City fans have said about bringing Pulis to St Andrew’s: