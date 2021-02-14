Birmingham City lost 1-0 at home to Luton Town in the Championship yesterday, leaving Blues in 23rd-place of the table.

Pressure has been mounting on Aitor Karanka for some weeks now. But yesterday’s defeat looks to have him on the brink of losing his job at St Andrew’s, with his side needing a point to climb out of the bottom three.

Already, Birmingham City fans are talking about who might replace him should he be sacked and one name that’s been doing the rounds is Tony Pulis’.

Sacked by Sheffield Wednesday in December, his Hillsborough tenure will be remember as one of the worst and most controversial of the club’s history.

Yet his pedigree as a no-nonsense boss has plenty of Birmingham City fans calling for his interim appointment to fend off relegation into League One, with others complete disregarding the idea.

There’s been no official rumour linking Pulis to St Andrew’s, nor are his intentions known after his Sheffield Wednesday horror show.

But it ended so badly that Pulis’ once revered Football League status has been left in tatters, and what better way to fix that than by taking on the Birmingham City job should it come to him?

See what these Birmingham City fans have said about bringing Pulis to St Andrew’s:

Never been a fan of Pulis, but I do like his "nastiness", I do like the fact he would hand players their arses on a plate (similar to Pearson). Call me what you like, but I think he'd get better results than Shoulder-Shrug Karanka. Shows passion on the touchline too. #BCFC #KRO — Gary J. Richards (@TheGJRichards) February 14, 2021

I don't think Tony Pulis would be as bad as some are making out. Imo he doesn't get enough credit for some of the good he's done at Stoke, Baggies and Boro. He's not necessarily my first choice to replace Karanka but I think he would be ok for the rest of the season. #BCFC — EthnoGod (@EthnoGod) February 14, 2021

Strong rumours of Pulis apparently on the forums I hope not #BCFC — Jim hatton (@Jimhatton6) February 14, 2021

If your turning your nose up at Pulis, Holloway, cook ect. Just remember, we are 23rd playing the most turgid football I've seen in 20 years with a manager who spends his touchline time shrugging his shoulders and searching his hair for nits. We cannot get any worse. #BCFC — JW (@joewatson24) February 14, 2021

Suggestions I’ve seen on here for a new manager so far tonight. Tony Pulis, Trevor Francis and Martin Grainger. I think we’ve hit rock bottom #bcfc — Josh MacDonald (@joshmac90) February 13, 2021

I'm certain that IF Karanka walks or Is given the boot Pulis Is the one they will go for.

Gardner wont go anywhere and he'll probably get Pulis the job. — Kieran Lynch (@KieranBcfc89) February 14, 2021

The thing Is Dong and the owners don't care what the fans might want… They will always do what they want. If Karanka goes Gardner will get Pulis the job, I'm very confident of that — Kieran Lynch (@KieranBcfc89) February 14, 2021

That's the thing, I've no idea. Out of who is available nobody seems good. Pearson is an awful manager and an asshole with the same achievements as Karanka . Pulis might keep us up , but his style is outdated. Cook, maybe, but again what's he really ever done ? — Jim Condon! (@Jimismyname) February 14, 2021