Lee Bowyer has never been known to hold back on saying how he feels. Never did; never will do.

He didn’t as a player at clubs such as Leeds United and Newcastle and he isn’t doing as a manager.

Charlton Athletic 2 – 3 Gillingham FC

Charlton are headed by Bowyer and Gillingham has the equally irascible Steve Evans at the helm.

With a meeting between two such-like forces it was inevitable there would be some friction.

In terms of the game itself, it was a pretty even affair that pivoted on one big turning point.

It was the visiting Gills who opened the scoring through Olly Lee (1′) before Charlton levelled through the dangerous Chuks Aneke (15′).

Gillingham restored their lead through Connor Ogilvie (37′) and it was a scoreline they entered the half-time break holding.

Early in the second half, Jayden Stockley (52′) levelled matters for the home side. However, the game tipped Gillingham’s way after a quickfire double yellow-carding of Aneke (68′, 70′) saw Bowyer’s side reduced to 10 men for the last 20 minutes.

Try as they might, Charlton couldn’t hold out and Kyle Dempsey (86′) hit a late winner for Steve Evans’ men who stole away from The Valley with all three points.

Bowyer highly critical of Evans in double blast at Gills manager

In words carried by the Sunday Mirror (print edition – 14-02-21 p16 football supplement), Bowyer blasts Evans and his behaviour on the day.

Whilst admitting that the red card for Aneke turned the game Gillingham’s way, Bowyer looked to add a little more fuel to the decision.

He pointedly said that Evans and Gillingham are good at getting under the grill of officials. Bowyer said:

“Their staff intimidate officials. They’re good at that. Whenever we play them, they get a big call.“

Bowyer also made a beeline for Evans and directly called out his behaviour during the game. Highlighting what he thinks are double standards being applied, Bowyer added:

“I was booked for shouting at the official. I did not swear. But Steve was swearing all match and didn’t get punished.“

That win moved Gillingham up to 14th in the table whilst the loss saw Lee Bowyer’s Addicks drop out of the play-off places and to 7th in the league.

Is Lee Bowyer right? Do certain managers get singled out by officials?