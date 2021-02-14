Birmingham City were linked with a surprise move for Alexandre Pato earlier this season, as reported at the time by Italian news outlet Calcio Mercato.

The attacker was a free agent and the Blues were apparently interested in bringing him to England.

However, a move didn’t materialised in the end and the Brazil international has now found a new club.

Pato has signed for Major League Soccer side Orlando City, as announced by their official club website. He has penned a one-year deal with the Florida outfit and has become teammates with former Manchester United winger Nani.

Their EVP of Soccer Operations Luiz Muzzi has said: “We are very excited to welcome Pato to Orlando. He’s a veteran player who has featured at some of the top clubs around the world and has a proven track record at the international level. The experience that Pato brings with him will be invaluable to the Club.”

Pato, who is 31 years old, has been a free agent since late August after parting company with Sao Paulo.

Eyebrows were raised when he was linked with a move to Birmingham in October but he will now be playing in sunny Orlando this year as opposed to battling relegation to League One for Aitor Karanka’s side.

The experienced forward has racked up 458 appearances in his career to date and has scored 182 goals. He has played for the likes of AC Milan, Corinthians, Chelsea, Villarreal and Tianjin Tianhai in the past.