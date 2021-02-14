Burnley’s new owners ALK Capital had borrowed money from Michael Dell’s ‘investment firm’ MSD UK Holdings – a firm which ‘made an offer’ to buy Sunderland, reports Alan Nixon.

Back in October, The Sunderland Echo posted an article referring to ‘American investors’ and why they’re so interested in English clubs right now.

The report detailed how all of Burnley, Newcastle United and Sunderland were the subjects of American interest, with the Black Cats having already done business with technology tycoon Michael Dell.

The Sunderland Echo wrote:

“Sunderland have been one of the beneficiaries of the new-found American interest in the English game, agreeing a $12million loan with FPP Sunderland – a group of individuals with links to tech tycoon Michael Dell – in November 2019.”

Dell’s group MSD UK Holdings were loosely linked with a Sunderland takeover in 2019. They’d remain as a ‘silent investor’ before the Kyril Louis-Dreyfus takeover took shape this season.

Begging the question of whether MSD actually ever tried to table a bid to take control of Sunderland, The Sun’s Alan Nixon responded:

MSD gave Pace and his pals the money as a loan. They also have money in Sunderland and Southampton. They are a financial group. A bank by any other name. https://t.co/CZh6VRv4eJ — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) February 14, 2021

Sunderland’s prospective new owner, Frenchman Louis-Dreyfus looks to be getting ever-closer to completing his takeover deal, having been spotted at recent fixtures.

It’s an exciting time to be a Sunderland fan but after so much back-and-forth with the takeover and no completion date yet in sight, they won’t be celebrating until it’s all finalised.

Lee Johnson has brought about a new lease of life to this Sunderland side and should he head into next season with the backing of new ownership, it could make for a very strong promotion bid.