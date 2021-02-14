Bolton Wanderers are looking for a new chief executive, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Bolton. Looking for a new chief exec. Guy called Chris Markham also joining as new head of recruitment. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) February 14, 2021

The Trotters are making some changes to the set-up of their hierarchy.

They are also poised to bring in a new head of recruitment in Chris Markham, who has previously worked at Huddersfield Town.

It has been a season of transition for the North West side in League Two and they may be after some fresh ideas to help in the long run.

Their recruitment last summer was a mixed bag. They brought in a completely new squad so it was always to take time to gel together.

Ian Evatt has been given time and is eager to prove he is the man to guide Bolton back to League One. The ex-Barrow boss has won 31% of games so far with the Trotters and they are currently 13th in the division, seven points off the Play-Offs.

They brought in some experience in Eoin Doyle and Antoni Sarcevic last summer, both of who are top players at League Two level. There is no doubt that with a few more signings like that again they could compete at the top end of the division next season.

Some new ideas in the form of a new chief executive and head of recruitment would be beneficial to Bolton in the long-term and it will be interesting to see what develops with this.