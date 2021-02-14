Sheffield Wednesday and Derby County are also in the race for Plymouth Argyle’s Luke Jephcott, according to a report by The Sun.

The attacker is a man in demand and the Pilgrims will face a real battle to keep hold of him in the long-term.

Seven Championship clubs sent scout to watch him in action last week, including Sheffield Wednesday, Derby and Stoke City.

Jephcott, who is 21 years old, has caught the eye in League One this season and has scored 18 goals in all competitions for Ryan Lowe’s side.

He spent time on loan in non-league at Truro City last season to get some experience before Plymouth recalled him in January. He then helped them gain promotion from League Two by scoring seven goals in 14 games last term.

The Wales youth international has carried on his goal scoring exploits in the third tier and has managed 16 league goals so far.

This has caught the attention of the likes of Sheffield Wednesday and Derby and it will be interesting to see if they make a move for him this summer. Both are in need of more firepower up front and Jephcott would be an exciting signing for a club in the Championship.

However, both the Owls and the Rams need to stay up this season first.

Will Jephcott be at Plymouth next season?