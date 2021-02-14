Bournemouth have been managerless since parting ways with Jason Tindall earlier in the month, with Jonathan Woodgate stepping in as caretaker manager.

After a run of four-straight defeats in the Championship, the Cherries board decided to part ways with Tindall after just half-a-season as first-team manager.

His dismissal split opinion at first. Woodgate though has stepped in and guided Bournemouth to two wins in three outings, retaining their top-six spot as the managerial search continues.

Several names have been closely linked – Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira has been backed for the job back former teammate Martin Keown, whilst former Everton boss Marco Silva is reportedly in contention.

Bournemouth look ambitious in their search for Tindall’s replacement. But are they ignoring the obvious options, perhaps a manager from the Championship?

Audacious it’d be and as much of a gamble as the rest, but arguably the league’s standout manager this season has been Barnsley boss Valerien Ismael.

The Frenchman replaced Gerhard Struber back in October, taking the job on the basis that Barnsley wanted to play football how he wanted to play. He told Yorkshire Post upon his arrival at Oakwell:

“Barnsley want to play my way of football, I believe in this way – high-pressing, intensity, vertical game. It was very important for my next step to come to a club that wants to play this way.”

Since, Ismael has turned his Barnsley side into dark horses for a top-six spot. Having dropped off the boil a bit in recent weeks, Barnsley’s season could yet peter out in a mid-table finish which would still be a huge achievement.

But Ismael may have in the back of his mind, a thought that he can only take this Barnsley side so far with the backing that he has.

Oakwell isn’t likely to be pinnacle of his management career and, be it soon or at the end of the season, Bournemouth could do worse than consider Ismael for the managerial vacancy. His philosophy is one that’d suit this fast-paced Bournemouth side, and he’s proven he can implement that in the Championship.

Given a squad like Bournemouth and the extra backing that he’d have on the South Coast, Ismael to Bournemouth could prove a masterstroke. But it’s unlikely – Bournemouth look set to bring in someone with experience higher-up.