Blackpool are looking into a deal for free agent goalkeeper Stuart Moore, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Blackpool. Looking at keeper Stuart Moore. Free agent. Want cover. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) February 14, 2021

The Tangerines are in the hunt for some more cover and competition for their goalkeeping department and could bring him in.

Moore, who is 26 years old, has spent time playing for Wealdstone this season but parted company with the National League side at the end of December.

He will now be weighing up his options now and could be handed a move back to the Football League with Blackpool.

Moore started his career at Reading but never made a senior appearance for the Royals. Instead, he had various loan spells away from the Madejski Stadium with the likes of Bashley, Gloucester City, Bath City, Basingstoke Town, Peterborough United and Luton Town.

He was released at the end of the 2017/18 season and was subsequently snapped up by Barrow on a free transfer. He spent six months with the Bluebirds in the National League and made 18 appearances in all competitions.

Moore then joined Swindon Town for the second-half of that campaign and played 10 times for the Robins in League Two. He was offered a new deal by the Wiltshire club but decided to switch to MK Dons.

He was the Dons’ number two for the past couple of seasons but left last summer.

The stopper is now being considered by Blackpool.

