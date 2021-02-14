The transfer windows are shut in English football for the time being. That doesn’t mean that planning is closed down.

The next transfer window opens in the summer. It is only then that clubs can formally trade in players.

That hasn’t stopped teams beginning to create their wishlists ahead of the opening of the summer window.

Indeed, Sun reporter Alan Nixon names two clubs in a post on his personal Twitter account (tweet – below) who are making such plans.

‘Close eye’ being kept by Norwich and Brentford

Norwich. Brentford. Close eye on O'Brien at Huddersfield. Both fancy him if they go up. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) February 14, 2021

As can be seen by the above tweet from Nixon, promotion challengers Norwich City and Brentford have they eyes on Huddersfield Town youngster Lewis O’Brien.

The duo are going head-to-head at the top of the table with Norwich (58 points) leading Brentford (57 points) by the most slender of margins. The Bees, however, have a game in hand over the Canaries.

Lewis O’Brien – who is he?

O’Brien is a 22-year-old central midfielder at Huddersfield Town. He’s come up through the youth system at the John Smith’s Stadium, progressing to the senior squad in July 2019.

Since making that breakthrough, O’Brien has made 63 appearances for the Terriers – scoring three goals and providing six assists.

The youngster also has added first-team experience from a loan spell at Huddersfield’s West Yorkshire neighbours, Bradford City. Whilst with the Bantams, O’Brien featured in 46 games, scoring four goals and providing three assists.

Nixon says that both Norwich City and Brentford are interested in him but does add one warning. He says at the end of his tweet that this is interest that is dependent on both sides gaining promotion.

Biographical details derived from Lewis O’Brien player page on Transfermarkt website

Where would Lewis O'Biren best fit: Norwich City or Brentford?