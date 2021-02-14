Stoke City are interested in Plymouth Argyle attacker Luke Jephcott, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).



The Potters are making ‘serious checks’ on the League One hotshot and could make a summer move for him.

Jephcott, who is 21 years old, has been on fire for Plymouth this season and has scored 18 goals in all competitions.

The Pilgrims will face a real battle to keep him in the long-term and Stoke may try and lure him to the Bet365 Stadium in preparation for the next campaign. He was linked with Nottingham Forest last month, as per The Athletic.

Jephcott started his career with spells in non-league at Wendron United and Helston Athletic before joining Plymouth in 2014.

He made his debut in a League One fixture against Burton Albion in 2018 despite still being an apprentice at the time. Plymouth decided to loan him out to Truro City for part of last season before they recalled him in January.

The Wales youth international scored seven goals in 14 games in the last campaign to help Ryan Lowe’s side gain promotion from League Two on points-per-game.

He has since adapted easily to life in the division above and is one of the most prolific strikers in the country at the moment.

Stoke need more firepower up front and Jephcott would fit the bill for Michael O’Neill’s men. However, they will have to face competition to get him.

