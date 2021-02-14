Sunderland are a big team; a team many observers would say have no right to be in the third tier of English football.

Yet, there they are and have been so for a number of seasons. Obviously, fans are wanting this to change.

They are always there or thereabouts and in the mix. They are the same this season – sitting in a play-off place.

Sunderland shine vs rivals Doncaster Rovers

On Saturday, the Black Cats faced a Doncaster side capable of giving any opponent a headache on their day.

Yesterday wasn’t their day. Instead, Rovers went down to a 4-1 thrashing administered by a rampant Sunderland outfit.

It was a result that was good enough to see Sunderland maintain their top-six charge that keeps them in touch with sides such as Doncaster, Portsmouth and Peterborough above them.

It was also a result that was largely down to just two players: Aidan McGeady and Charlie Wyke.

Sunderland 4 – 1 Doncaster Rovers: the Wyke and McGeady show

Sunderland’s four-goal show was down to just two players: fellow forwards Wyke and McGeady.

Centre-forward Wyke scored all four goals (7′, 12′, 31′ and 54′), converting four of his five shots into goals.

He was ably assisted by fellow forward McGeady. Whilst Wyke fired off the shots that counted, it was McGeady who provided the ammunition for him with all fours assists.

That dual-performance and show was enough to see both players awarded a perfect 10 in the WhoScored ratings for the game at the Stadium of Light.

That quartet of goals takes Wyke on to 17 for the season and McGeady now has eight assists in League One this season.