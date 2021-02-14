Stoke City are interested in NIFL Premiership defender Trai Hume, as per a report by Belfast Live.

The youngster is currently on loan at Ballymena United from Linfield and has caught the eye this season.

Hume, who is 18 years old, plays in the wing back position on the right and is being tipped for a bright future in the game.

Linfield could face a battle to keep hold of him in the long-term and he is attracting interest from ‘several’ clubs.

Stoke have identified him as a potential summer signing as they look to the future. Their boss, Michael O’Neill, managed Northern Ireland from 2011 to 2020 so may see that market as one to delve into for acquisitions.

The Potters may have to face competition from Hearts for his signature with the Scottish Championship outfit credited with an interest.

Hume has made 14 appearances for Ballymena in all competitions in this campaign and has chipped in with a single goal.

He has risen up through the youth ranks at Linfield and signed his first professional contract in January 2019, running until the end of this current season. He has since made seven appearances for David Healy’s side but was loaned out this term to get more experience under his belt.

It will be interesting to see if either Stoke or Hearts make a move for him this summer.

