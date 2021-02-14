Bournemouth were last night linked with an audacious move for former Hull City, Watford and Everton manager Marco Silva.

The 43-year-old has been out of work since leaving Everton in 2019. Everton proved to be his third club in less than two years in England – he arrived at Hull City from Olympiacos and would impress in his short time at the club.

That landed him the Watford job. It was another short stint and like his time at Hull, he managed just eight wins in charge, but still went on to a bigger and better job.

In charge of Everton, Silva oversaw 60 games and won 24 of those. He was sacked in December 2019 but is now being linked to the Bournemouth job, and is reportedly ‘keen’ on an English return after Bournemouth have made contact with his representatives.

But it’ll depend on whether caretaker manager Jonathan Woodgate comes further into contention, after winning two of his first three games in charge.

See what these Bournemouth fans had to say on the potential appointment of Silva:

NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO GOD NO https://t.co/nh9f5LBTng pic.twitter.com/sPj6qg8dHo — Jon James (@jonsparkafcb) February 14, 2021

Would be expensive and can't organise a defence #afcb https://t.co/fVtLlBF7um — Andy (@afcbandy) February 13, 2021

SAY THAT YOU WANT ME, ALL OF THE TIME, SAY THAT YOU NEED ME, ALWAYS BE MINE, CUS WEVE GOT MARCO SILVA🎼🍒 https://t.co/I06ReFQtWR — Eddi Coombs (@eddicoombs67) February 13, 2021

#afcb A pretty weird report from the Sun and Nixon then. Talking about Terry who has been ruled out and Woodgate who was never in. Bizarre ! Silva for me is just a mirror of Wagner – meh ! — Chris Jones (@CJAFCB) February 14, 2021

Not entirely sure about Silva to #afcb to be honest, as much as I loved him at #hcafc: 1. We need someone who can finally organise our defence, Silva is not the man for that. 2. Just like the whole Watford saga, if he does half decent, he’ll angle for a move elsewhere quickly. — Alex Lancaster (@AlexJLancaster) February 14, 2021