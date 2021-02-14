Bournemouth were last night linked with an audacious move for former Hull City, Watford and Everton manager Marco Silva.

The 43-year-old has been out of work since leaving Everton in 2019. Everton proved to be his third club in less than two years in England – he arrived at Hull City from Olympiacos and would impress in his short time at the club.

That landed him the Watford job. It was another short stint and like his time at Hull, he managed just eight wins in charge, but still went on to a bigger and better job.

In charge of Everton, Silva oversaw 60 games and won 24 of those. He was sacked in December 2019 but is now being linked to the Bournemouth job, and is reportedly ‘keen’ on an English return after Bournemouth have made contact with his representatives.

But it’ll depend on whether caretaker manager Jonathan Woodgate comes further into contention, after winning two of his first three games in charge.

See what these Bournemouth fans had to say on the potential appointment of Silva: