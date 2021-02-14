Celtic want to sign former Hull City and Norwich City man Robbie Brady, according to a report by the Scottish Sun.

His contract at Burnley expires in the summer and he is currently due to become a free agent.

Celtic are monitoring his situation and could try and lure him up to Scotland.

Brady, who is 29 years old, has made 18 appearances for the Clarets in all competitions this season.

The Republic of Ireland international started his career at Manchester United but made his name at Hull City. The Tigers signed him on a permanent basis in 2013 after he impressed at the KCOM Stadium on loan from Old Trafford.

Brady become a key player for the Yorkshire club and scored 14 goals in 124 appearances in all competitions, helping them gain promotion to the Premier League in 2013 and get to the FA Cup final a year later.

Norwich came calling in 2015 and he spent a year-and-a-half at Carrow Road, bagging seven goals in 62 games.

The Canaries were relegated to the Championship during his time in East Anglia and he stayed with them for half a season in the second tier before Burnley threw him a top flight lifeline.

He has been at Turf Moor for the past five years but has struggled with injuries during that time. It is unknown whether Sean Dyche’s side will offer him a new deal this summer and Celtic are interested.

