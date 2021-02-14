Blackburn Rovers defender Amari’i Bell ‘appears likely to move on’ this summer, as per a report by the Lancashire Telegraph.

The left-back is out of contract at the end of the season and is due to become a free agent.

He adds decent competition and depth to Rovers’ defensive options but the signing of Harry Pickering from Crewe Alexandra means his future at Ewood Park is up in the air.

Pickering has been loaned out back to the Railwaymen until the end of the season and will link up with his new club for next season, by which point Bell may no longer be in Lancashire.

Bell has been on the books with Tony Mowbray’s side since joining from Fleetwood Town in January 2018 for a fee of around £300,000.

He helped them gain promotion from League One in his opening few months and has since helped them consolidate their position in the Championship.

Before his move to Ewood Park, the defender started his career in the academies at West Bromwich Albion and Solihull Moors before joining Birmingham City in 2011.

He went onto play just once for the Blues’ senior side but gained plenty of first-team experience out on loan with the likes of Nuneaton Town, Kiddersminster Harriers, Mansfield Town, Swindon Town and Gillingham.

Bell was released by Birmingham in 2015 and subsequently signed for League One side Fleetwood. He became a key player for the Cod Army, making 137 appearances and scoring seven goals.

His future at Blackburn now currently hangs in the balance.

Will Bell leave Blackburn?