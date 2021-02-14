Crystal Palace had reportedly added Steve Cooper to a potential list of candidates to replace Roy Hodgson in the summer.

The Swansea City boss currently has his side sitting in 3rd-place of the Championship table. His side were placed in 2nd behind runaway leaders Norwich City for the most part, before Brentford put together an unbeaten run stretching right back to October to move into 2nd.

News emerging from The Sun this morning links Cooper to Selhurst Park. It’s a logical appointment given Cooper’s early success at Swansea, guiding them to an unprecedented play-off spot last time out before making title contenders out of them this time round.

But for all the success and plaudits that Cooper has earned at Swansea, one flaw still remains. More so last season, but still prevail ant at times in this campaign, Cooper isn’t the best manager in terms of tactics.

Still very much believe in Steve Cooper but he needs to sort out his tactics. Sometimes it feels like he still thinks he’s a manager of an U17s team — Corbin Price (@corblp) January 5, 2020

New chant for today: "He's doing okay, he's doing okay, Steve Cooper he's doing ok, admittedly question marks still remain over his tactics and use of substitutes"#swans — Ryan Thomas (@wardiaz85) January 5, 2020

No creativity, no nothing. Never have I ever seen a manager with worse tactics than Steve Cooper. He’s had well over 3 months of doing nothing to prepare and he’s been in the job over a year. Get it together fgs — zRQuez (@lala90prk) June 30, 2020

I love Steve Cooper, but he has really really cost us this game. Negative tactics, keeping Naughton on the field as well, this has been really really poor. We aren't as good as we think we are, I'm sorry. Play offs at most if we turn up like this in big games. — Jack (@JackDaviesSCFC) January 27, 2021

Coming from youth management background, Cooper has often come undone in the Championship in games where the tactical aspect plays a huge part – losses against Wayne Rooney’s Derby County earlier in the season and Neil Warnock’s Middlesbrough spring to mind as tow games where Cooper has easily been outsmarted.

Swansea City were outplayed in both and stepping up the Premier League, it’d take yet more time for Cooper to adapt to what is a whole new tactical minefield in the top flight.

His success with Swansea cannot be downplayed though – Cooper has used his connections well to make a host of impressive signings, putting together one of the more sustainable promotion bids we’ve seen in recent years.

Palace fans would likely welcome him to Selhurst Park, but it’ll all depend on whether or not Swansea City achieve promotion this season.