Celtic are interested in former Huddersfield Town Head of Football Operations David Webb, according to a report by the Daily Mail.

The Scottish Premiership champions have identified him as an ideal candidate for their sporting director role.

It is expected to be a period of transition at Celtic Park over the coming months and there could be changes in their set-up.

Webb is currently out of work having last been with Huddersfield Town in the Championship.

His first roles in Football came as a scout at Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur before he joined Millwall as head of academy coaching in 2007.

He spent three years with the Lions before moving on to work as a scout again at Southampton.

Webb was appointed Head of First Team Recruitment at AFC Bournemouth in 2013 and worked closely with Eddie Howe during his time with the Cherries.

A return to Spurs came about in six years ago and he was ‘Head of Elite Potential Identification’ for two years with the London club.

Spells in Sweden at Ostersunds and then back in England with Huddersfield have since followed for Webb and he could now be on his way to Celtic.

The Hoops are weighing up their options as they search for a new sporting director but he appears to fit the bill for the Glasgow side.