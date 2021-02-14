Swansea City midfielder, Yan Dhanda, made the news last week as the latest footballer to suffer racial abuse online.

That abuse was received after the FA Cup loss against Premier League leaders Manchester City.

It was abuse that only saw the perpetrator have their ability to send direct messages limited.

Mike McGrath of The Telegraph writes that Dhanda is wanting to meet social media companies to put the opposite side of the situation to them.

Yan Dhanda – who is he?

Derby-born Dhanda, who has Indian heritage, has been at Swansea City since moving there from Liverpool’s Under-23s in July 2018.

The attacking midfielder shone for the age group sides at Anfield with seven goals and eight assists for the Under-18s. These went alongside five goals and one assist for the Under-23s.

His time at the Liberty Stadium has seen him progress to make 42 appearances, scoring five goals and adding five assists.

This season the 22-year-old has made 13 Championship appearances for the Swans, scoring one goal and adding two assists. He also had a further two assists in Swansea’s FA Cup run.

‘More fuel for hate’ Dhanda clear on the direction to take

Speaking to the Telegraph’s McGrath, Dhanda is adamant that the social-media companies have their priorities wrong when it comes to cases like his.

He told McGrath that he wants to meet them and express the damage that is done by such messages players receive and the impact it has on their mental health.

Speaking very clearly, Dhanda says:

“The punishment given to the perpetrator actually gives more fuel for hate as now they know there are no firm consequences to their actions online. His direct messages may be restricted but the ramifications of his actions continue to ripple through our community. “

Dhanda’s abuse is part of a worrying trend where players of colour are targetted by users of social media and subjected to abuse based on the colour of their skin or cultural background.

He is clear that what is being done by these companies is not enough. People pushing hate tend to hide behind the degree of anonymity their online presence gives them – the archetypal ‘keyboard warrior’ persona.

Dhanda acknowledges this saying:

“It’s too easy for people to create social-media accounts because they know nothing will happen to them and they are not going to be tracked down.”

He adds that more must be done, companies should ask for forms of identification, location details and accounts pushing hate should be immediately shut.

Are social media companies doing enough to combat hate or can more be done?