Swansea City boss Steve Cooper will join the potential list of candidates to replace Roy Hodgson at Crystal Palace in the summer, reports The Sun.

The former England youth coach took charge of Swansea City ahead of last season. It was a mismatch season which had spells of brilliance and spells of progression, but in the end he guided Swansea to a 6th-place finish.

His side snatched a late place in the play-offs at the expense of Nottingham Forest. Brentford would knock them out of the play-off semi-finals though, before losing to Fulham in the final.

This season has been even better for Cooper. His side have been right up there in the top three throughout and look as though they could be joining Crystal Palace in the Premier League next season.

That might make things difficult – Palace would lively only stand a chance of prying Cooper from South Wales should his side miss out on promotion this season.

Palace seem to have run their course under Hodgson. They currently sit in 13th-place of the Premier League table and look to be safe only on the grounds of there being three teams worse than them this season.

But it’s a club with ambition and a club with a huge fan base. Palace have long wanted to play football the right way and Cooper is a young and exciting manager who looks set to be in the game for a few more years.

Whether or not they can tempt him from Swansea City remains to be seen, but it’d be a hugely impressive appointment if they could.