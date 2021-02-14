Charlton Athletic’s defensive fragilities shone through again yesterday in their 3-2 defeat to Gillingham at the Valley.

The Addicks have conceded too many goals this season and that’s partly why they have slipped out of the Play-Offs positions.

January was a largely successful transfer window for the London club as they managed to seriously boost their attacking options by bringing in the likes of Jayden Stockley, Liam Millar, Ronnie Schwartz and Dillang Jaiyesimi.

However, Lee Bowyer’s side needed another centre-back and not getting one could come back to haunt them at the end of the season.

The salary cap being scrapped might have come too late for Charlton and perhaps if it happened last month they may have been tempted to strike a late deal for a defender.

It has been a troubled position throughout this campaign and players like Chris Gunter and Darren Pratley have had to play out of position there on more than one occasion.

Jason Pearce and Deji Oshilaja have both had time out with injuries this term but are back now, however, Ryan Inniss and Akin Famewo remain on the sidelines meaning there is no depth or competition whatsoever.

Just one more centre-back, even if it was just a free agent or a youngster on loan from the Premier League or Championship, would have been a useful acquisition for Charlton this winter.

They just need another option in that department and missed a trick in the January transfer window.

