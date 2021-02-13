Former Everton, Watford and Hull City manager Marco Silva has emerged as a contender for the vacant Bournemouth job, reports The Sun.

The 43-year-old was last in charge of Everton. He was sacked in 2019 after 60 games at the helm, having been out of work since.

Now though, The Sun claims that Silva is a ‘shock name on the list of targets to be Bournemouth’s new boss’. The club have reportedly made contact ‘with his camp’ about his availability, with Silva open to a return to English football.

Silva though will only be considered should caretaker manager Jonathan Woodgate land the job. The former Middlesbrough boss has overseen three games in temporary charge, taking two wins and a draw v Nottingham Forest today.

Today’s goalless draw at Nottingham Forest leaves Bournemouth in 6th-place of the Championship table, with a six-point lead over Cardiff City in 7th.

Woodgate arrived at Bournemouth as a first-team coach at the start of this month. He had his first managerial stint in charge of Middlesbrough last season, but he’d be sacked, having been out of work since joining Bournemouth.

Conveniently stepping in after Jason Tindall’s sacking, Woodgate seemed an unpopular choice to take the reigns at first but should he bring in some more points, then he’ll bring himself further into contention.

Silva would be a gamble – he managed three English clubs in a short space of time in Hull, Watford and Everton and to varying degrees of success.

But it’s an ambitious move form the Cherries, and the fans will be glad to see some of that.