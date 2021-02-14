Huddersfield Town head coach Carlos Corberan has insisted his main target is to keep the club in the Championship this season.

The Terriers have endured a terrible run of form since the turn of the year, with a 3-2 defeat at home to Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday extending their winless streak in all competitions to eight matches.

A run of only two points from their past seven leagues games has seen them fall from the top half of the table over the festive period to their current low of 18th, just five points clear of the relegation zone.

After a positive first half of the campaign following the summer appointment of Corberan, Huddersfield are now staring at the very real prospect of a second consecutive battle against the drop.

Defeat to a Wycombe side cut adrift at the bottom of the table, after going two goals ahead, at the John Smith’s Stadium only served to deepen those concerns.

However, the Spanish boss insisted to The72 after the match that survival was the primary aim this season from the beginning.

“I knew this year would be a challenge for us, I was prepared for this challenge,” he said. “We need to face every game to win the game because for us our aim is to keep Huddersfield in the Championship.

“I feel the same target in every game. I know that you are watching how many points in the table, they (fans) are thinking today is an easy game and we have the three points. For me it wasn’t like that. Wycombe used their strengths today, we didn’t use our strengths.

“My target hasn’t changed from when I arrived at this club. I wanted to keep this club in the Championship and I still want to keep them in the Championship.

“Of course, when you are not winning games then the main target is keeping the club in the Championship.”

Pressed on whether Huddersfield, who were a Premier League club less than two years ago, should have higher ambitions than merely staying in the second tier, Corberan doubled down.

“I don’t know what should be the ambition of the club,” he said. “I know the real situation which is that we have 33 points and (have gone) seven games in a row without winning.”

On the Wycombe game specifically, the Terriers boss expressed great concern about the confidence of his players and especially their mentality, saying that they struggled with the pressure of a game billed by many as a must-win and felt “anxiety”.