Wycombe Wanderers manager Gareth Ainsworth has revealed the advice from owner Rob Couhig earlier this week that prompted their victory at Huddersfield Town.

The Chairboys secured only their fourth win of the entire Championship campaign when they came from two goals down to win 3-2 at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Having failed to pick up a three-point haul in 2021 and been cut increasingly adrift at the bottom of the table in the process, it looked like being another frustrating afternoon for Wycombe when they went down to Juninho Bacuna and Isaac Mbenza efforts.

But Ainsworth’s men battled valiantly, giving themselves hope with an Anis Mehmeti goal in added time of the first half before going on to dominate the second period.

Skipper Joe Jacobsen levelled from the spot after Ucke Ikpeazu won a penalty and, after seeing a host of chances denied, they won it three minutes from time thanks to Josh Knight.

It was a stunning effort, not least for a team in such miserable form having picked up just a point from their last five matches, including a meek defeat at relegation rivals Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday night.

And Ainsworth revealed to The72 after the match that the performance came off the back of some honest words among the group, as well as advice from Wycombe owner Rob Couhig in the days beforehand.

“I spoke to Rob Couhig, the owner, midweek and we had a really good chat,” said Ainsworth. “He said come out swinging in every game, come out fighting, get them believing that they can stay up in this league, because everyone expects us to go down. We have nothing to lose.

“So I’m going to get these boys coming out fighting in every single game. That’s a great start to it.

“We seem to have dropped a weight off our shoulders. We’ve had a great week discussing who we are. I believe in the boys, I believe in this group, and I really think if we keep it up teams will start to worry about us.”

Survival still remains a tall order with a 10-point deficit to safety, but if their Huddersfield success showed anything it is that they will not give up until it’s all over.

“It’s been a tough month but we’ve proved today that we can match (teams), we can compete,” Ainsworth said. “It’s just doing it consistently now.”