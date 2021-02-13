Aitor Karanka is not known for garnering an attacking blend of football. However, he is a manager who has gotten results.

For many football observers, the Spaniard was seen as an ideal choice for Birmingham City as they looked to first steady, then direct their ship.

Karanka and Birmingham – a case of feeling the Blues

However, the tale of time has not been kind to the Blues boss and that can be clearly seen by looking at his record since taking over at St Andrew’s.

Today’s match versus Luton Town was Karanka’s 31st in charge of Birmingham City. It was also his 15th loss.

In total, Karanka has only won SIX games as Blues boss with 10 draws filling out the void alongside those 15 defeats.

His Birmingham City sides have scored just 21 goals in those 31 games, whilst conceding 39 times. All that combines to see Karanka’s side only gain a 0.91 points-per-match average.

Question answered by reporter Nixon

Obviously, with such a run of results and coming off the back of another loss, it is going to get fans asking questions.

That is what happened with this Blues fan who tagged Sun reporter Alan Nixon in his tweet:

Karanka gone after that horror show? — James (@bcfcjames) February 13, 2021

Nixon was quick to reply and his reply was very matter-of-fact:

In danger now https://t.co/6ZXirbLLTH — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) February 13, 2021

As Nixon points out, surely the powers-that-be at Birmingham City will be considering the viability of Karanka’s position at the Blues.

This is especially so what with City now firmly in a relegation battle. They sit 23rd in the Sky Bet Championship table of 28 points – one point and a hat full of goals from safety.

Should Birmingham City tough it out with Karanka or bite the bullet and sack him?