Speaking to Stoke on Trent Live, Stoke City boss Michael O’Neill has said it is ‘too early’ to comment on the severity of defender Nathan Collins’ injury.

It was an afternoon to forget for Stoke City as Norwich City thumped them 4-1 at Carrow Road. Todd Cantwell put the Canaries ahead in the early stages of the first half before Teemu Pukki added a just before the break.

Michael O’Neill’s side were given some hope on the hour mark when Nick Powell pulled one back, firing past Tim Krul.

Stoke’s hope of a comeback didn’t last long, unfortunately. Emi Buendia responded with Norwich’s third goal of the game just three minutes later. Pukki added an 80th-minute second to secure a 4-1 win for Daniel Farke’s side.

However, O’Neill’s side were dealt another late blow, with young defender Nathan Collins picking up an injury. The 19-year-old came off on a stretcher in the latter stages of the game and now, an early update has emerged.

Speaking to Stoke on Trent Live, O’Neill said it looks to be a metatarsal injury, saying:

“I think it was just how he landed. I think it’s possibly a metatarsal injury but it’s too early to say.

“He was obviously in a lot of pain and hopefully it’s not too serious.”

The injury comes as a blow to both Stoke and Collins. The youngster has nailed down a spot in the starting 11 this season, featuring 27 times across all competitions.

The Republic of Ireland international has made a total of 47 appearances for the Potters’ senior side and looks to have a big future at the club.