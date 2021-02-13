Huddersfield Town head coach Carlos Coberan believes that his side “didn’t manage the pressure” and suffered some “anxiety” in their defeat to Wycombe Wanderers.

Having failed to win any of their seven matches in all competitions since the turn of the year, the visit of the Championship’s bottom side was billed as must-win for Corberan’s men.

But that run was extended further as the Terriers surrendered a two-goal in dismal style to be defeated 3-2 at the John Smith’s Stadium.

After Juninho Bacuna’s simple header from a Fraizer Campbell square ball and Isaac Mbenza fine low finish, a first win since December should have been seen out.

But Wycombe dragged themselves back into the contest before the break through Anis Mehmeti, before Joe Jacobsen levelled from the penalty spot after Uche Ikpeazu was fouled by Jonathan Hogg.

With three minutes to go, Huddersfield’s humiliation was complete, as Josh Knight finished Wycombe’s comeback with a winner.

Speaking to The72 after the match, Corberan expressed concern that his players failed to deal with the pressure that their recent winless run had put on this fixture.

“We made too many mistakes,” he said. “Maybe (it was) the pressure to try and get the results that we want. There’s a little bit of anxiety. We tried to finish the game before the game was finished.

“When we stopped doing the things that we were doing to score the two goals, we gave more options to the opponent. We didn’t manage well the pressure of having to win because everyone was thinking this was a game we had to win.”

Corberan added that he believed his players were suffering from a lack of confidence, and acknowledged the difficulty of changing that when on a poor run of results and suffering defeats such as this one to Wycombe.

“We need to change,” said the Spaniard. “It’s easy to have confidence when you’re getting the results that you want to get, and the challenge is to get the confidence when you’re not getting the results you want.

“What we need to analyse is why we couldn’t continue doing the things that allowed us to control the game. It’s the moment to concentrate and change the emotions of the players, rather than be angry.

“I understand (the disappointment of) the fans and we need to change the dynamic of the results to rediscover the confidence.”

Since the new year, Huddersfield have slipped from the top half of the Championship table to 18th, just five points above the relegation zone.