Football Insider has claimed that Reading youngster Omar Richards has agreed terms over a summer move to Bayern Munich.

With his contract expiring at the end of the season, the 22-year-old Royals star has been heavily linked with a move away from the Madejski Stadium in recent weeks.

Premier League side Everton were said keen on Richards prior to the start of the January transfer window. German giants Bayern Munich were also linked with surprise interest in the youngster.

Now, an update has emerged regarding the Bundesliga club’s rumoured pursuit of Richards.

As per a report from Football Insider, the defender has agreed contractual terms with Bayern ahead of a summer move. The report claims Richards has agreed a three-year deal with the club, keeping him at the Allianz Arena until the summer of 2024.

The Reading man will have a battle on his hands for a place in Hansi Flick’s starting 11. Alphonso Davies is Bayern’s main man at left-back and is seen as one of Europe’s top young talents. Frenchman Lucas Hernandez is Davies’ back-up, so it will be interesting to see where Richards fits into the German giants’ plans.

Richards has become a mainstay in Reading’s starting 11 following his breakthrough from the club’s academy. Across all competitions, the 22-year-old has featured 89 times for the Royals, netting three goals in the process.

